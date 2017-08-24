Amir Muqam asks NHA to expedite work on road projects

PESHAWAR: The Advisor to Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Amir Muqam, on Wednesday said Hazara Motorway Project would be completed this year while tenders work on rest of the projects of highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be expedited.

Presiding over a meeting of the National Highway Authority (NHA), he directed the NHA to expedite work on Bahrain, Kalam, Chakdarra and Fatehpur road projects.

He asked the NHA to accelerate work on the Peshawar Northern Bypass so that the traffic load on University Road could be reduced.

Earlier, the NHA officials briefed Amir Muqam about various projects.

The adviser was informed that tenders of the Indus Highway have been floated and work on the project would soon be initiated.

Amir Muqam was told that feasibility studies of Chakdarra-Kalam Expressway and Besham-Khwazakhela Expressway along with two tunnels have been completed.

The advisor directed the NHA to complete rest of the work on Chakdarra-Kalam Expressway and Besham-Khwazakhela Expressway along with two tunnels.

Earlier, Amir Muqam visited Sehat Caravan Unit of Punjab government set up in Tehkal locality for dengue patients.

He inquired after the health of patients and the facilities being extended to them.

On the occasion, he was told that as many as 2,678 patients have so far been examined and treated. The residents of Tehkal thanked Amir Muqam and the Punjab government for helping them.