This is to draw the attention of the traffic police authorities to the worst traffic situation in Karachi, a city of about 27 million people. Despite the tall claims by the authorities, no improvement has been witnessed in the traffic. The authorities responsible for the regulation of traffic bother little about the agonising traffic problem faced by the people regularly.

As Saddar’s Empress Market has now become a parking zone, people park their vehicles on roadsides, causing a traffic jam. The situation gets worse during rush hour. Owing to traffic jams, robbers find it easy to rob citizens of their valuables items. A large number of traffic signals on many busy roads do not work properly. The traffic police also face difficulty in clearing the traffic jam. The authorities must take relevant steps to resolve the traffic jam issue and maintain traffic signals to maintain a smooth flow of traffic.

Muhammad Hamza Khan (Karachi)