Japanese national Hirofumi Nagao gets FM award

Islamabad: To present the Foreign Minister’s Commendation to former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company, Hirofumi Nagao, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai hosted a reception at his residence. The event was attended by male members of MEXT Alumni Association and other businessmen associated with Japan.

Addressing his guests, Ambassador Kurai extended them a warm welcome and thanked them for attending to witness the awards ceremony. He explained that the commendation was awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas then read out Mr Nagao’s achievements.

In conclusion he said, “I would like to reiterate our appreciation to Mr. Nagao and Pak Suzuki, for all the activities I have mentioned, particularly for the contribution to promoting of economic ties and strengthening of the existing good relations of mutual trust between Japan and Pakistan. So thank you very much again, all of you, for coming and joining us today and congratulations to Mr Nagao.”

In his response Mr Nagao thanked the embassy for recommending his name for the award; gave a brief history of the growth Pak Suzuki Motor Company and its plans for future growth, which he said were bright considering that only 17/18 persons out of every thousand owned a vehicle. Stating that he felt very much at home in Karachi, he appreciated all the help and support he had received from the Pakistani business community; the government of Pakistan, as well as the hospitality of those he had come to know.

Hirofumi Nagao has been working for about 20 years in Pakistan as a representative of Pak Suzuki Motor Company in his three tenures. He served as an executive of Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA) for 9 years, and has been appointed its president three times.

During his twenty years tenures in Pakistan, he has contributed not only to the development of Pakistan's automobile industry but also to strengthening of the overall economic relations between Japan and Pakistan. Through his experience and knowledge, he supported the Japanese automobile companies to make investment to Pakistan and made tremendous efforts to upgrade the business environment for foreign companies through policy recommendations to the Government of Pakistan.

Suzuki is a pioneer of Japanese auto manufacturers in this country. It participated in the “Concept of People’s Car” national car initiative by the government of Pakistan in 1979 and started its production in 1982. Ever since it has contributed to the launch and development of the automobile industry of this country, promoted transfer of technology to local parts manufacturers and contributed to the creation of local employment, hiring about 3,000 employees in its group.

Moreover, the Corporate Social Responsibility activities of Pak Suzuki in the fields of education, health-care and protection of environment have been well accepted and highly appreciated in Pakistan. Its activities include provision of educational equipment and ambulance cars, offer of vocational training for underprivileged students and award of scholarships, etc.

As usual, dinner was served and guests individually congratulated Mr Nagao before going in to enjoy the meal and each other’s company.