Turkish president to visit SZABMU soon

Islamabad: Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) Dr. Javaid Akram said that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan would visit SZABMU during his next visit to Pakistan only to recognise the efforts being made by this seat of learning.

“The number of students in SZABMU has increased up to 9,000 and they are doing their best to make it one of the top universities in Pakistan. We have to do a lot more because this university is still moving in the direction where it would achieve its real goals and objectives,” he said.

Dr. Javaid Akram said 18 new projects worth Rs35 billion are under way in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) that would bring it at par with the most modern hospitals in this region.

He said the project of the dental college has been completed in line with the internationally best practices and standards, adding “Despite facing various problems the dentistry department at PIMS has been performing far better than any other public sector dentistry department across the country.”