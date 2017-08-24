PPP to win NA-120 by-poll: Faisal Mir

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party will be victorious on September 17 in spite of all political tactics and efforts by the opponents in the by-election in NA-120 constituency.

This was stated by PPP candidate Faisal Mir while addressing corner meetings in connection with the by-poll campaign on Wednesday. Faisal Mir held corner meetings in the areas of Mohni Road, Karishan Nagar, Rivaz Garden, Raj Garh and other areas of Bund Road.

Addressing the meetings, he said that the victory would prove revival of PPP popularity in the political field of Lahore that was considered fort of PML-N. The PPP candidate told his supporters that the PML-N could not deceive the masses now by raising slogan of revolution.

The rulers will have to be accountable for the corruption not only in the NAB but also at every front, he said. Criticising political moves of former PM Nawaz Sharif, Faisal Mir said that biggest conspiracy was being hatched by Nawaz Sharif himself as he was taking revenge of his disqualification from the state institutions, he alleged.

Mir said that the promise of eliminating loadshedding from the country could not be fulfilled by PML-N government and now they had come up with new slogan of revolution to cheat the masses. He added that the industrial production had suffered badly due to prolonged loadshedding.