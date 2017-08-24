Police officer's escort van crushes minor to death in Karachi

A two-year-old girl was crushed to death on Wednesday by a vehicle part of the Superintendent of Police (SP) New Karachi’s squad outside his office.

Identified as Mubashira, the girl was the daughter of an assistant sub-inspector of the city traffic police, Abid. The police van was being driven by Constable Afzal. New Karachi police station’s SHO, Gul Baig, said the incident occurred when the driver hurriedly took out the van to join the SP’s squad. The girl had just come down her house’s staircase when she came under the police mobile, said the SHO.

She was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, he added. The SHO said that Afzal has been arrested and the vehicle impounded.

Sharing further details, the SHO said that the girl’s father served as an ASI in the Karachi traffic police and was living in the police quarters situated near the SP New Karachi’s office. However, New Karachi police station’s Head Mohrir, Javed Ibraheem, informed The News that the girl’s father had pardoned Constable Afzal because of which no case has been registered by the police. But Afzal is still going to be kept in police custody till legal formalities are completed, he added.