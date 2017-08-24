Citi Pakistan partners with CEJ

KARACHI: Citibank N.A., Pakistan (Citi) recently hosted the first edition of the Citi Financial Journalist Training (CFJT). Citi, in collaboration with the Centre of Excellence in Journalism (CEJ) at the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), organised the training for 20 business and financial journalists. CFJT aligns with Citi’s commitment to building capacity and taking advantage of its global resources to strengthen the knowledge base in the financial industry across the globe.

