Thu August 24, 2017
Business

August 24, 2017

Gold higher

Bengaluru

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday as the dollar slipped after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump raised fears of a government shutdown, while investors awaited further direction from a key annual central banking conference this week.

Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,285.30 an ounce by 0555 GMT, after shedding 0.5 percent in the previous session.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery were unchanged at $1,290.90 per ounce.

The dollar edged down against the yen following President Trump´s remarks.

“If we have to close down the government, we are building that wall,” Trump told supporters at a rally in Arizona.

Elsewhere, markets were bracing for an annual gathering of central bankers at a meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday and Friday, where Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and ECB chief Mario Draghi are set to deliver speeches on the outlook for monetary policy and interest rates.

