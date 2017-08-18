Imran fears Bilawal could cry in Manshera meeting

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bialwal Bhutto Zardari is just a child and he fears Bilawal could weep in the Manshera public meeting of the PPP.

Speaking to journalists, Imran Khan denounced the language being used by the de-seated prime minster against the members of the Joint Investigation Team. He said that time was not far away when Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif would be taken to task in the Model Town killing case.

“More than 14 innocent people were killed in the firing incident in Model Town, Lahore,” he added. He said that the government is trying to promote tourism to attract investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“I have never seen such a scenic beauty in any other part of the country, except KP. And we are developing infrastructure to attract local and foreign tourists here. All this will ultimately benefit you,” Imran Khan told a gathering of locals in remote Spat valley of Upper Kohistan on Thursday.

Imran Khan, who flew from Shogran to Juhar and Supat valleys along with Minster for Information Shah Farman, said that the provincial government would declare Supat valley in Upper Kohistan and Juhar valley in Lower Kohistan as national parks.

Imran Khan asked the locals to preserve exotic species of flora and fauna, which, he said, would attract tourists. The PTI chairman said the incumbent KP government was committed to promoting tourism and protecting environment.

“We launched the Billion Tree Tsunami plantation programme to provide hazard-free environment to our coming generations as rapid industrialisation has caused pollution,” said the PTI chief.