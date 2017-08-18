Nawaz called thief in Masjid-e-Nabvi: Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif was called a thief in Masjid-e-Nabvi and now he was asking why he was disqualified.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was targeting both the army and the judiciary and asking the people in his speeches not to accept the court verdicts so that there should be chaos in the country.

He said the former prime minister could not escape responsibility for the Model Town tragedy. The PML-Q chief, who is in Karachi, said Ayub Khuhro was a senior Muslim League leader and the party would be further strengthened in Sindh by the joining of his son Masood Khuhro and Pervaiz Ali Shah.

He expressed condolence over the demise of former assembly member Hameeda Khuhro and husband of MQM-Pakistan leader Nasreen Jalil by visiting their residences. He also held meetings with different political leaders for uniting the Muslim Leaguers and addressed a workers convention.

Shujaat said there would be no compromise on the articles 62 and 63, adding that the Constitution should be amended for education, as he claimed that the 18th Amendment had destroyed the education.

He said education was under the control of Federation throughout the world but it had been handed over to the provinces in Pakistan. On a question about former president Gen Ziaul Haq, Shujaat Hussain said, “we respected him and do that today as well”.

He said his mission was to unite the Muslim Leaguers, irrespective of the parties they belonged to. “We will bring them back to the Muslim League and every person will be given an office according to his capability. For this purpose a committee has been formed which will start its work shortly,” he added.