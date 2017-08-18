Why meeting was called if decision was to be made in Lahore: Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Thursday raised reservations over the procedure adopted for the appointment of Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasir as the party’s interim president and questioned the reason for calling a meeting if the decision was already taken in Lahore.

The former interior minister also asked as to why Yaqoob Nasir’s name was announced before the meeting of the PML-N’s Central Working Committee (CWC).Nisar also said the interim president was chosen before the meeting and asked if the working committee meeting was called to just confirm Yaqoob Nasir’s name. Chaudhry Nisar said that he had advised Nawaz Sharif that he should keep distance from opportunists. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi made no comments on the reservations expressed by Chaudhry Nisar. However, Khawaja Saad Rafique supported the point of view of his senior party colleague.

Earlier, the CWC of the PML-N, which met here at the Punjab House, formally appointed Senator Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir as the party’s interim president.Senator Yaqoob Nasir will continue his new responsibilities till the election of the party’s permanent head.

On August 8, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notified Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president following his disqualification by the Supreme Court. According to the Political Parties Order (2002), a disqualified person cannot hold the key party position.

The PML-N Chairman, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, who chaired the meeting, formally proposed the name of Sardar Yaqoob Nasir which was approved by the CWC. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Khawaja Saad Rafique and other senior party leaders were prominent amongst those who attended the CWC meeting.