E-complaint centre in Vehari

VEHARI::District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Saeed Malik laid foundation stone for the e-complaint centre on Thursday. On the occasion, the DPO said the centre would be connected with the offices of the Punjab Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary, the IGP, the RPO and all police stations of the district. He said complaints through online, websites, help lines and text messages could be forwarded to this centre. He said all complaints would be monitored through the safe city project Vehari and would be settled within fixed period. He warned strict action against cops found in adopting delaying tactics.

