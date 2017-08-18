Reading project for KP girls launched

PESHAWAR: Peace Education and Development Foundation (PEAD) launched a reading project for girls in Peshawar titled “Learn to Read Project”, aiming to boost reading skills of 1,200 adolescent girls under the USAID Small Grants and Ambassador’s Fund Programme (SGAFP).

The announcement was made during a launching ceremony held here on Thursday. The project will work with 10 government schools in Peshawar and will implement interrelated activities to help create enabling environment for improving Urdu reading skills of girls.

Awami National Party leader Jamila Gilani was the chief guest while officials of Education Department, teachers and representatives of civil society were also present at the event. “The Learn to Read Project will provide a girl child with an opportunity to develop skills which are essential for success in higher education and in the workplace,” said Jamila Gallani.

Sameena Imtiaz, executive director of the foundation, said that PEAD Foundation was honoured to work on such an important project, which is a huge investment in girls' education.

On the occasion, Dr Wajeeha Khalil said education plays a vital role in the socio-economic development of any nation and raises the productivity and efficiency of individuals.