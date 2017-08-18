COAS urges youth to shun Daesh

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday asked students to remain mindful and vigilant of hostile narratives through the social media and advised them to keep themselves away from ISIS (Daesh).

“Educated youth is the prime target of ISIS (Daesh) and affiliates, be extra cautious,” he advised the youth during a visit to the Inter-Services Publication Directorate (ISPR), where he addressed and interacted with youth, undergoing annual internship programme. “Your success and progress in life depends on three things; Faith in Allah, respect to parents and hard work. This trinity is key to success,” he remarked in response to the question on the key to success in life.

The army chief congratulated the students on successful completion of the internship programme. He said Pakistan was blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth and the future of Pakistan belonged to them.

He said he had full confidence and optimism that the Pakistani youth, realising their potential, would lead Pakistan to a new era of peace and progress. He asked the interns to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow the rule of law, and do not look for shortcuts in life for success.

According to a statement, the COAS said the Pakistan Army was capable of meeting all internal and external challenges. He said the Pakistan Army had achieved great successes to rid the country of violence and terrorism.

However, for enduring peace, he said each Pakistani had to contribute. “Every Pakistani is a soldier of Operation Raddul Fasaad,” the COAS said.In response to a question how did he maintain his morale amid so much challenges and pressures, the COAS replied that selfless motivation of his outfit (Pak Army) and hope he sees in the future of Pakistan (the youth) keeps him motivated and committed to the cause. He also assured the students that the Pakistan Army was committed to providing them a safe, secure and stable Pakistan.

The annual Internship Programme 2017 was held from July 11 to August 17, comprising students from various educational institutions across the country, including Fata.Meanwhile, Commander Polish Land Forces, Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on Thursday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on regional security situation and issues of mutual interest, including defence, training and bilateral security cooperation, a statement issued here by the Inter-Services Public Relations said. He was given a detailed briefing on operational and training activities of the Pakistan Army.

Brigadier General Wojclech Granowshi acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism.Earlier, on arrival at the GHQ, the commander of thePolish Land Force laid wreath at "Yadgar-e-Shuhada. "A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.

While Jordanian Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Khalifeh Saraireh also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday. According to an ISPR statement issued here, matters related to regional security and military cooperation were discussed in the meeting.