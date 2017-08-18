Clean the city

Residents of Karachi have been facing a serious problem for the last 10 years. Every year, people celebrate Eidul Azha and sacrifice their animals for the holy festival. However it is being observed that even after the lapse of 10 to 15 days after the Eid, animals’ waste and carcasses are not properly disposed of.

This unattended animal waste becomes the reason for the outbreak of various diseases like malaria, dengue, etc. The provincial government must take action against this careless attitude of the concerned department. Orders should be given to the concerned department to dispose of solid and liquid waste of animals as quickly as possible.

Parshan Kumar (Karachi)