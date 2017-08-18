Fri August 18, 2017
August 18, 2017

Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship from Oct 28

KARACHI: The 25th edition of Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship, organised by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA), will commence from October 28.

“It was a major initiative that began 25 years ago and it has been an important nursery of female swimmers in Pakistan that has brought laurels to the country by winning medals in international events,” KWSA Secretary Veena Masud said.

“It has been a groundbreaking event for women in sports and also in promoting gender equality with the largest number of female participants,” she added.

She further said that she expects a record number of participants on the silver anniversary of this tournament. The events will be contested in six age group categories, which will be 8 & Under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16 and Open age group.  —PPI

