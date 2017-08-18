Couple moves IHC over fear of Karo Kari

Islamabad :A newly married couple who escaped their native area to Islamabad due to fear of persecution through Karo-Kari has moved Islamabad High Court seeking protection imminent threats to their life.

Bilawal Ali Bhutto son of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto of Rohri-Sukkur married a Hindu girl Anooshi after converting her to Islam and both escaped their native area to Islamabad fearing for their lives. Anooshi's new name is Maria. The couple moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking protection against imminent threats to their life.

An IHC bench hearing in this case has directed secretary ministry of interior to depute a responsible person from the ministry, who would apprise the court that what steps under the law could be taken to protect lives of the young couple.

IHC bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui further directed inspector general (IG) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police to keep the couple at a secure place and produce them before the court next date of hearing on August 18 with police escort.

The couple in their petition had nominated Sindh police officials and some private persons as respondents but their legal counsel Zulfiqar Ali Korai advocate submitted before the court that due to the issue of territorial jurisdiction IHC cannot quash the FIR registered at Rohri-Sukkur. Respondent Sindh police officials and private respondents are also not within the territorial jurisdiction of IHC, petitioner's counsel said.

He however, requested the court to direct secretary ministry of interior and IG ICT to provide protection to the petitioners who contracted marriage with their own free will and Maria embraced Islam for this cause also.

Advocate Korai submitted before the court that due to stoneage old disgusting traditions of Karo-Kari, life of both the petitioners is under serious threat. In order to execute the black tradition, respondents can go to any extent, he further submitted. He requested the court to direct IG ICT to provide protection to the petitioners as they want to stay here in Islamabad and if protection may not be provided, petitioners may not be found alive.

IHC bench issuing above said order put of in this matter.