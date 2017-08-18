Sexually assaulted child’s body dumped outside his house

The body of a missing eight-year-old boy was found dumped outside his house in Abidabad, Block C, Ittehad Town on Thursday with officials confirming that the minor had been subjected to a sexual assault before being murdered.

According to Ittehad Town police SHO Shakeel Sherwani, the victim’s father had informed the police that he found his missing son's body dumped near their residence. Sherwani stated that a team of police officers was rushed to the spot which shifted the minor’s body to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medico-legal examination.

The SHO identified the victim as Sadoos, son of Abdul Salam. According to the SHO, the medico-legal officer at the CHK in the report confirmed that the minor was slaughtered with a sharp object after he was subjected to rape.

The police handed over the body of the boy to his family for burial and registered a case. This was the second body of an eight-year-old boy found in two days from different areas of the city.

On Wednesday, the Steel Town police found the body of a missing minor boy in Gulshan-e-Hadeed’s Phase-I. Sub Inspector Manzoor Hussain Chandio told The News that Khalil Ahmed, father of eight-year-old Muhammad Subhan, had filed a report about his missing son on August 15.

In his statement, Ahmed said his son had gone to take part in an Independence Day rally in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on August 14, but he did not return home. Family members launched a search in the evening but failed to find the boy.