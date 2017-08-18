Pegasus, Jang Group collaborate

KARACHI: Pegasus Consultancy in partnership with Jang Group is organising a consumer brand exhibition, ‘The Cube Show’ in Karachi from September 8 to 10, 2017, Aasim Siddiqui, CEO of Pegasus Consultancy, said on Thursday.

“The exhibition is a uniquely designed platform of experiencing the strengths of brands and reaching out to young consumer market of Pakistan,” Siddiqui added. Consumer markets today are experiencing perpetual changes at a pace not witnessed ever before, offering new opportunities and challenges.

Siddiqui said over a 100 brands from within the country and abroad, particularly from Europe, would participate at The Cube Show, which would be held at the Expo Centre Karachi. Pegasus Consultancy is a pioneer in the exhibition managing industry, he said, adding, “We were the organisers of IDEAS arms expo, which is the oldest expo brand in the country.” “Jang Group is the largest and most reputed media group in the country. Hence, it is a perfect combination,” Siddiqui added.