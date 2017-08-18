Companies pushed for consumer-centric policies

KARACHI: Muhammad Zubair, the governor of Sindh, on Thursday asked the manufacturers and service providers to ensure they delivered their best to the consumers to raise their standard of living even higher.

“The awareness level among the consumers is gradually increasing related to the quality of products and services, which is a healthy sign for the competition among the public, manufacturers and service providers,” said Zubair, speaking at the 12th Consumers Choice Awards held at governor house.

“Consumers are well aware to exercise their right of free choice at all levels; however, a platform for recognising the efforts of companies and brands would create a constructive competition among the products and services.”

The governor mentioned the establishment of Sindh Food Authority (SFA) was a part of Consumers Act, whereas the Consumers Right Council was also working at governor house to address the issues raised by the citizens. Appreciating the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP) efforts for setting up consumers’ court in Sindh, the governor hoped that matters related to consumers’ rights will gradually end up ill practices of business in the local market.

The awards were distributed in 14 specialized categories including CEO of the Year, Consumers Demand and Consumers Choice. Different companies, businessmen, influential figures, and socialites were conferred with special recognitions and awards for their services they rendered for the development of society.

Kaukab Iqbal, chairman CAP, in his address, said even the sale of unhygienic food was tantamount to harbouring enmity towards the state because it threatens the lives of the people of the country directly.

“This event is aimed at not only recognising the corporations for maintaining standards of quality of products/services but also raising educating the public to choose from the best of products,” Iqbal said.

He urged the provincial government to set up Sindh Food Authority on the lines of Punjab Food Authority, besides the consumers’ court, which could provide better justice to the people in future.

The ceremony was graced by various dignitaries and corporate leaders including Muhammad Ismail, Consul General Malaysia, Ali Asghar Jamali, CEO Indus Motor Company, Khalid Siddiqui, DG PSQCA, Abrar Uddin, CEO Naheed Super Market, Zohaib Hassan, COO Shaheen Air International, and others.