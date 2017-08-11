Frequent power outages protested

MINGORA: Activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and residents of Shamozai area in Swat district on Thursday staged a protest against the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials for carrying out prolonged power cuts in the area.

Led by Tehsil Nazim Gohar Ayub Khan and district councillor Asghar Ali Khan, the protesters, carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against the Pesco officials for carrying out hour-long loadshedding in the area.

They marched through various areas and gathered outside the Barikot Gridstation where they blocked the road to traffic for one hour.

Speaking on the occasion, they said hours long power outages had not created problems for the residents but had also caused acute water shortage in the area.