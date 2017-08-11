Ready to work with Nawaz for CoD: Gilani

MULTAN: Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday said they were ready to work jointly with Nawaz Sharif on CoD. He, however, added that the PPP was not in favour of amending articles 62 and 63 in the prevailing circumstances but parliament had the authority to do so.

Gilani was of the view that the protest by a party having majority in the federal and provincial government was hard to understand. Nawaz should tell the nation who was conspiring against him, said the former premier, adding that who would solve the problems faced by the country if the government was leading the rally.

Addressing a press conference, he said many of the problems could be resolved, if the practice of disrespecting parliament was stopped.Gilani said the PPP was prepared to work on the CoD with Nawaz so as to rescue the country from the political crisis. There was a need to strengthen parliament to avoid any clash, he said, adding that only a strong parliament could guarantee democracy’s survival.

He said the nature of his disqualification and that of Nawaz was different, as corruption wasn’t the reason for removing him from the office. “Today, even Nawaz Sharif and Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry are describing my disqualification as incorrect [decision],” he remarked.

Gilani said, “Whenever a dictator assumes power, he forms a party and brings it into power within days. But his party also vanishes when he leaves.”According to the former prime minister, they formed an alliance with Chaudhry Shujaat instead of resorting to horsetrading and forward bloc.

He said they had also tried to solve the Panama Papers issue in parliament and consulted all the parties; however, the attempt failed unfortunately.About the party reorganisation, Gilani said they would complete the process at the division and district levels, which was to be replicated later in tehsils and union councils.

It would be followed by workers conventions in Muzaffargarh, DG Khan and other districts.Speaking on the occasion, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood said government resources were being used in the rally led by Nawaz. He added that the Supreme Court had disqualified the former premier who opted for a clash with state institutions.