14-day journey of Azadi Train to start from Margalla Station tomorrow

Islamabad: Ministry of Railways has released schedule of 14 day journey of Azadi Train which will start from Margalla Station on August 12, 2017 and will culminate at Karachi Cantonment Station on 25 August 2017.

According to the schedule, the train will leave at 12:30 pm from Islamabad and will touch Peshawar Cantonment at 4:30 pm. On 13 August it will leave Peshawar Cantonment at 10:30 in the morning for Rawalpindi and will be welcomed there at 7:15 in the evening. It will leave Rawalpindi on 15 August at 9:15 in the morning and will come to Lahore at 10:00 in the night.

It will stopover in Lahore for two days and will leave for Multan on 17 August from Lahore. It will arrive at Multan at 11:30 in the night. On 18 August will leave Multan at 9 in the morning for Khanpur and will reach there at 7:19 in twilight. After a night stay will proceed from Khanpur at 8:30 in the morning and will arrive at Sukkhar at 8 in the night. On 20 August, it will depart Sukkhar at 9:30 in the morning and will arrive at Sibbi at 8 in the evening. For residing there for a day will advance from Sibbi on 21 August at 7 in the morning and will arrive at Quetta at 5 in the evening. On 23 August will depart Quetta at 7 in the morning and will arrive at Sukkhar at 7:30 in the evening. For staying there for a day will depart Sukkhar on 24 August at 8 in the morning and will arrive at NawabShah at 7 in the evening and through the same route will reach Tandu Adam Hyderabad. It will stay at Hyderabad for one night and via Kotri will lastly depart for Karachi Cantt. On 25 August this journey will end at Karachi Cantt at 6 in the evening.

Special attention is being given to Azadi Train by Ministry of Railways. Parveen Agha, Secretary Ministry of Railways, and visited Carriage Factory Islamabad (CFI) in order to check the making of Azadi Train .she appreciated the efforts of M. Yusuf, Managing Director CFI and his team. She showed interest in upgrading CFI. She also appreciated efforts Railway’s Rawalpindi Division and Lahore Division for the expedition of Azadi Train. Aftab Akbar, Secretary Railway Board and Abdul Malik, DS Rawalpindi also accompanied her. She also visited Margalla Station to check the arrangements made for inauguration of Azadi Train.