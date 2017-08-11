UN warns of Buddhist hostility in Myanmar

YANGON: The United Nations has warned aid workers in western Myanmar of rising hostility and imminent protests from troubled Rakhine state’s majority Buddhists, some of whom say humanitarian agencies are giving support to Rohingya Muslim militants.

Reuters has obtained the text of a "precautionary security notification" distributed to the 300 or so UN staff and to international non-governmental organisations (INGOs) in Rakhine on Wednesday.

It notes the "increased likelihood of civil unrest" and the possibility of demonstrations at aid agency offices in the state already racked by violence. The Office of the UN’s resident coordinator in Myanmar confirmed it had issued the notification as part of routine safety and security practice.

The perception that UN agencies were supporting Muslim militants, and even their support to the broader Muslim community, the note said, "fuelled renewed social media rhetoric and incidents of expressed hostility by some more hardline elements".

"Rumour and misinformation will continue to be used to fuel anti-UN and INGO sentiment and hostility and elevate anxieties," it said. About 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims live in Rakhine, but are denied citizenship and face restrictions on their movements and access to basic services.

About 120,000 remain in camps set up after deadly violence swept the state in 2012, where they rely on aid agencies for basic provisions.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi refuses to grant visas to UN investigators tasked with probing the claims and other abuses. Tensions have ramped up again since late July after seven Buddhists were found hacked to death in the mountains near Maungdaw, northern Rakhine.