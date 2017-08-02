Lawyer leaders vow to resolve Multan bench-bar issue

LAHORE: Lawyers’ top leaders on Tuesday vowed to play their due role in resolving the standoff between the Lahore High Court Multan Bench and the bar leadership.

It was decided in an in-camera meeting held on the Lahore High Court Bar Association premises. LHCBA office-bearers, representatives of Lahore Bar Association, Supreme Court Bar Association, Punjab Bar Council and Pakistan Bar Council took part in the meeting.

The lawyers’ leaders said the lawyers always fought for the supremacy of law and defended every attack on the judiciary. They said both the bar and bench were integral part of each other.

LHCBA president Ch Zulfiqar Ali said the bar leaders were trying their best to maintain unity among the lawyers. He said the Pakistan Bar Council and other bar leaders also stand with the LHCBA.

When asked about High Court Multan Bar leader Sher Zaman’s issue, he refused to comment on it, saying the matter is sub-judice. However, he wished that the bar and the bench should stand united for supremacy of law.

LHCBA Multan President Zaman Qureshi along with a lawyer allegedly misbehaved Justice Qasim Khan, closed door of a courtroom, ripped off his nameplate — an incident which was termed an attack on the LHC. The chief justice took serious notice and withdrew all the judges from Multan to the Principal Seat. The CJ, however, directed the judges to take up the cases of Multan people at Principal Seat and Bahawalpur bench. The lawyers, on the other side, continued their protest and refused accept the notice.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mansoor is taking up the matter today. LHCBA Multan Bench President Zaman Qureshi is also due today (Wednesday). On the last hearing, the bench expressed dismay over the attack on High Court bench in Multan and observed that if the lawyers would not respect the judiciary, then who else would do so.