Masses haven’t accepted Nawaz’s disqualification: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said masses have not accepted the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court, adding clash with institutions will endanger democracy in the country.

The chief minister also congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as the Prime Minister and expressed good wishes for him. He said the newly-elected prime minister is a soldier of Nawaz Sharif, who will move forward his development vision. He said the election of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the Prime Minister with thumping majority is an expression of confidence in the policies of the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif. He said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will fully perform the duties of premiership, adding that the PML-N is a democratic party, which has always followed the democratic principles.

He said the country’s development and public welfare is our destination, and we are moving forward to make Pakistan the country of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal in the real sense.In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the chief minister said Nawaz Sharif lives in the hearts of 200 million Pakistanis. He said the targets of development journey of Nawaz will be achieved with accelerated speed. He said development projects worth billions and trillions of rupees are an example of its kind due to transparency and high quality.

The claimants of new Pakistan have left no stone unturned to obstruct the national development process and because of it conspiracies and negative politics have become their true identity. He said Niazi Sahib has no interest in national development as coming into power through backdoor is his only motive but the elements indulging in conspiracies and negative politics will not get anything except humiliation.

The tenure of Nawaz Sharif was a period of public service, transparency and trust and the development projects started in his times were symbols of development and progress. The mega projects being completed across the country are providing relief to the people and due to it the opponents are perplexed that the fruits of development are reaching the doorsteps of the people.

Political elements opposing development and prosperity will be defeated in general elections of 2018 as well because those who are wrapped in hypocrisy cannot deceive the people, he added.

The chief minister said those who have showed zero performance in their province are bent upon making new Pakistan and added that people are fully conscious and well aware of the conjurers. He said public service is the pivot of his politics and vowed that service of the people will continue till his last breath. He said the CPEC project is a historic achievement of Nawaz Sharif and energy projects have been speedily completed under the CPEC. He said completion of energy projects has sufficiently decreased the outages and improved the employment prospects. He said Nawaz did the politics of public service only and gave priority to development and prosperity. Similarly, the PML-N has promoted democratic norms and nobility, which are the hallmarks of the party politics.