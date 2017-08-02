Over 270 appear at hockey trials in KP for junior team

KARACHI: Open trials were held at two venues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to find talented players for Pakistan junior hockey team the other day. In Bannu, more than 120 players from Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Kohat divisions appeared on July 29 and 30.

In Mardan, more than 150 boys from Mardan, Malakand, Peshawar and Hazara divisions as well as from Islamabad showcased their potential on July 31 and August 1.Players born on or after January 1, 1998, were eligible for these trials.

The selection committee at the two centres comprising Imtiaz Afridi, Imran Khan, Ehsanullah and Shaukat Ali appeared satisfied with the talent on display. The trials in other parts of the country were conducted a few days back.