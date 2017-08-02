‘Wildlife watchers to be upgraded’

LAHORE: To ensure proper monitoring, Punjab wildlife department has decided to upgrade the present scales of wildlife watchers.

Director General Wildlife and Parks Punjab, Khalid Ayaz Khan expressed these views while giving away uniforms to 60 wildlife watchers at Jallo Park here Tuesday. He said a summary has been sent for up-gradation of present scales of Wildlife Watchers (WW). He added that uniform distribution ceremonies will be held in all regions of the province and information about the problems being faced by wildlife watchers during field duty will be registered after which a comprehensive policy would be framed for permanent solution to their problems.

Director Wildlife Headquarters Muhammad Naeem Bhatti, Director Lahore Zoo Hassan Ali Sukhera, Deputy Director Wildlife Lahore Region Syed Zafar-ul-Hassan, Deputy Director Wildlife Publicity Aamir Masud, Deputy Director Gujranwala Region Abdul Shakoor Manj, Assistant Director Wildlife Jallo Park Sajid Latif Khan, District Wildlife Officers of Lahore Region and other officers and officials were also present on this occasion.

Wildlife and Parks, Punjab, director general said the problems of wildlife watchers are not only heard but registered. He said that at the end of all distribution ceremonies, a detailed discussion would be made for permanent solution to their problems and a comprehensive policy would be devised in this regard. He said the duteous and brave wildlife watchers are the asset of the department and they would be encouraged to boost their morale.