Operation Khyber-4: 90 sq km area cleared, 13 terrorists killed

RAWALPINDI: As many as 13 terrorists have so far been killed and six injured in the Operation Khyber-4 by security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“The Operation Khyber-4 is progressing as per the plan. Advancing from multiple directions, the troops, including Special Services Group, have cleared 90 square kilometers area and are now squeezing the terrorists,” said an ISPR press release.

Terrorists had laid a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) which had been detected, recovered and neutralised by the Pakistan Army Engineers Counter IED teams.

“Many terrorist hideouts have been destroyed in targeted strikes by Pakistan Air Force, Army Aviation and Artillery.

“While, during exchange of fire a soldier, Sepoy Abdul Jabbar has laid down his life for the motherland.“The Operation Khyber-4 is continuing as part of the operation Raddul Fasaad.”