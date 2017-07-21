Fri July 21, 2017
Sports

July 21, 2017

Kawas, Bismah fail at Commonwealth Youth Games

KARACHI: Pakistani swimmers Kawas Behram Aga and Bisma Khan failed to impress at the Commonwealth Youth Games being held in Nassau, Bahamas.

As per unofficial details, on Thursday in the 50m backstroke, Bisma Khan finished sixth out of eight swimmers in her heat by clocking 32.41 seconds of timing.In the boys 50m backstroke, Kawas finished sixth out of eight contestants in his heat with a timing of 30.18.

On the opening day on Wednesday, in the 100m backstroke Bisma ended seventh out of eight participants in her heat with a timing of 1:12.59. Kawas finished second out of three contestants in his heat in the 50m butterfly, failing to advance to the finals. He clocked 28.16 seconds.

Kawas, then, in the 100m backstroke heat finished at the last position among six contestants with a timing of 1:06.63.

 

