IT infrastructure termed key to digital Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Creation of digital infrastructure, digital literacy/awareness, and delivering services digitally in local content all over the country are the fundamental prerequisites for a digitalalised Pakistan, experts said on Thursday.

Country’s leading information technologists at “Pakistan Digital Forum” were unanimous that all the concerned entities will have to work together to achieve this common goal of developing a digital Pakistan.

The event was organised by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology, Internet Society Asia-Pacific Bureau, Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, and Special Talent Exchange Program. The forum brought together the policymakers, regulators, telecom operators, relevant stakeholders, regional experts, and researchers on a common platform to deliberate on the policy and implementation strategies on Pakistan’s current and future digital landscape.

The moot also featured several information communication technology (ICT) experts with national and international speakers to discuss digital transformation and Pakistani society, digital payments for a digital economy, digital technologies and sustainable development aims and a digital Pakistan. The forum was divided into five sessions, where during the discussion, speakers highlighted current and future Internet of Things (IoTs) marketplace in Pakistan, enabling opportunities by IoTs in industry, health, education and agriculture fields.

Digital payments ecosystem, ecommerce environment and sustainable development goals for Pakistan also came under discussion in the forum.