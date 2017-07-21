Bohra community delegation calls on mayor

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar assured a delegation of Bohra community members on Thursday that all possible measures would be taken to resolve the problems of the citizens, especially the business community.

He held out the assurance during a meeting with the delegation, who called on him in his office and discussed the problems being faced by the business community in Saddar and other areas of the city.

The mayor hoped that the business community and well-off people would play their role in keeping the city clean and green as well as in helping the municipal bodies to bring about improvement in Karachi.

200kg gutka seized

Following the directives of Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, a team of the food and quality control department conducted raids on various shops in Federal B Area and Hussainabad, seizing about 200kg gutka, mainpuri and other substances.

The team was led by the senior director of the department in order to take stricter action against the sale and use of adulterated food items and commodities which have been banned by the authority.