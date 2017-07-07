LHCBA stages rally against PM

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Thursday organized a rally against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and demanded his resignation against the backdrop of Panama Leaks.

Lawyers marched from GPO Chowk to Punjab Assembly and chanted slogans against the PM, vowing that they would continue their struggle till his resignation. It was for the first time that they expanded their protest from bar room to main road. LHCBA leaders earlier held a general house meeting attended by a larger number of lawyers and resolved to strengthen their move against the prime minister.

They condemned the prime minister for not stepping down. They observed that Nawaz Sharif’s appearance before the JIT had no value. They said Grade-18 officials could not hold the PM accountable, adding that in such a situation, the JIT also came under question. They said they were determined to launch a big movement instead of symbolic protests against the PM.

The rally on The Mall caused problems for the traffic while traders closed their shops. The workers of opposition parties including PTI, JI and PML-Q also took part in the rally. In four days of the ongoing week, it was the third day when LHCBA and SCBA members staged protest against the government over Panama Leaks.