CITY PULSE: The Indie Art and Craft Show

'The Indie Art and Craft Show' is home to hobbyists, independent artists, crafters and creative folk. They come from all over Pakistan to exhibit their best work and handmade products, to represent themselves, to create product awareness and to connect and network with fans.
The show will be held at The Royal Rodale at 8pm on Sunday, July 16.
Email [email protected] for more information.
