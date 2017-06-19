One killed, seven injured in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man was killed and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident on Kabiri Bridge near Ramak area on Sunday, official sources said.

They said that a passenger vehicle was heading to Tank from Karachi when it collided with another vehicle on Kabiri Bridge near Ramak area falling in the limits of the Prova Police Station. As a result, driver identified as Muhammad Iqbal was killed on the spot while seven others sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospital in Prova wherefrom some of the critically injured persons were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

TAKHT BHAI: A man was killed when a vehicle struck him on Mardan-Malakand road on Sunday, police said.

They said that one Khursheed was on his way to Takht Bhai bazaar when a speeding motorcar (LOG-217) hit him on Malakand Highway, leaving him critically injured. The injured was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.