Aerial firing in Peshawar greets Pakistan cricket win over India

PESHAWAR: Enthusiastic fans here in the provincial capital Sunday started firing guns in the air in celebration soon after Pakistan defeated India in the final of the Champions Trophy.

Firing was heard all over the city from parts of the old city to Peshawar Saddar to villages on the Jamrud Road to Hayatabad.

The people were joyously firing in the air unconcerned that the falling bullets could take someone’s life or cause serious injury. There is a ban on aerial firing, but poor implementation of the law meant that nobody was bothered that they could be caught. There was no report yet if the celebratory aerial firing has caused harm to someone in Peshawar or in the surrounding villages. Reports from other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also said that aerial firing took place there as well soon after Pakistan’s comprehensive win over fierce rivals, India.