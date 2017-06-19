CM says KP govt working to improve various sectors

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the provincial government is working to improve various sectors, including policing, food production and road communications, governance, manpower and infrastructure.

He appreciated the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for helping the province in reforming the police and hoped it would continue extending cooperation for both the CPEC and non-CPEC economic development related activities, including security.

He was talking to the UN Assistant Secretary General for Asia and UNDP Director Haoliang Xu, who called on him along with his delegation at the Chief Minister’s House, said a handout. The mission’s head assured to take steps to train the police, provide them equipment and modern technology and extend model police stations to tehsil level.

He also assured cooperation in the productive sectors and social services dominated by agriculture sector development, revenue generation, etc.He informed the chief minister about the Rs800 million UNDP sponsored programme for the upholding of justice and police reforms in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The UNDP official appreciated the provincial government’s programme for the establishment of model police stations at district level and assured all-out support in expanding the programme and establishing model police stations in all tehsils of the province.

He assured funding economic development programme of the province, transparent governance and other required financial and technical assistance.Pervez Khattak thanked head of the mission for his assistance to the province and its people, who suffered considerably in the recent past because of the manmade and natural devastation.