33 injured in celebratory firing in Peshawar, Mardan

Police say 66 held, weapons seized; ban on aerial firing completely failed

PESHAWAR: Over 25 people sustained injuries in aerial firing in Peshawar and other 8 in Mardan after Pakistan won the final of the Champions Trophy against India on Sunday.

Peshawar Police officials said 66 people had been arrested in a crackdown on those who fired shots in the air to celebrate Pakistan's win in the final.

"We have shifted 19 wounded to the Lady Reading Hospital and six to the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar while eight others were wounded in Mardan,” the spokesman for the Rescue 1122 Bilal Faizi told The News. He added emergency was declared and all ambulances were rushed after reports of heavy aerial firing. Thousands of rounds were fired in air after Pakistan defeated India in the final despite there was a ban imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on aerial firing.

As the Pakistan bowled out all the Indian players to win the final, the locals started firing shots in air in urban and rural areas of Peshawar. The firing could be heard in almost all parts of the capital city.

The spokesman for the Peshawar Police said at least 66 people had been arrested for aerial firing and their weapons had been seized and cases were lodged against them.

The same situation was witnessed in almost all the districts of the province. Many were reported injured in celebratory firing all over KP.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have already launched a drive against the aerial firing ahead of the ‘Chand Raat’. The Police officers have addressed people in mosques, hujras and bazaars to discourage the practice that claim several lives every year.

However, the people could not be stopped on Sunday when Pakistan defeated the arch rivals convincingly.