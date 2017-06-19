Dangerous trend of one-wheeling on the rise

Rawalpindi: The increasing trend of one-wheeling by the youngsters on city's busiest roads is not only endangering lives of the bikers but also posing serious threats to other road users.

"The motor bikers, mostly teenagers, are seen performing dangerous stunts and driving their motorcycles on one wheel on the busy roads of the city," said Saeed Ahmad, a motorist. The situation has reached the point where around 70 to 80 one-wheelers Friday attacked the Traffic Police Chowki at Chandni Chowk to forcibly release their 'fellows' who were arrested on the charges of one-wheeling on the Murree Road.

The one-wheelers are mostly seen on the roads near Sixth Road, Shamsabad, Committee Chowk, Nawaz Sharif Park, Ayub Park, Airport Road, Peshawar Road and underpasses. It is pertinent to mention here that the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi have warned youngsters to avoid one wheeling on the roads otherwise legal action would be taken against them.

The traffic wardens have also been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them. Attiq-ur-Rehman, a motorist, said the one-wheeling should especially be checked at night as during Ramazan,the youngsters take benefit of the thin traffic on the city roads and do one-wheeling, creating troubles for others moving on the roads.