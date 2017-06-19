‘Avoid unhygienic foodstuffs in markets’

Rawalpindi

Health experts advise people to take extra care in having refreshments at vendors and fast food outlets while shopping in nights ahead of Eidul Fitr as majority of vendors not only operate in extremely unhygienic conditions but also use unsafe drinking water for preparation of dishes.

It is important that almost all markets in town including those located in relatively smaller vicinities have started operating till late at night ahead of Eid and have been attracting huge number of customers.

A good number of vendors can be witnessed in all markets selling locally prepared cold drinks including soda water, milk shakes, ‘channa chat’, ‘dahi bhallas’, ice cream, ice lollies and like items and these outlets attract a number of customers at night.

Consumption of locally prepared drinks and foodstuff being sold at vendors in unhygienic conditions may make Eid unpleasant for many customers and they may contract gastrointestinal infections, said a senior health official serving at the allied hospitals.

Pleading anonymity, he said in the existing weather conditions, it is not advisable for customers visiting markets ahead of Eid to consume locally prepared cold drinks and dishes at vendor as there is almost no check on the quality of their products.

It is important that in extreme hot and humid environment, bacteria grow faster causing a number of seasonal infections. The allied hospitals and private healthcare facilities have already been receiving greater number of cases with gastroenteritis, said the official.

Majority of vendors do not use safe drinking water to prepare their products and shoppers may contract infections after consuming these, he said.

He added the best option for the customers is to not to use dishes at vendors and should carry safe drinking water with them while shopping so that they can spend the last week of holy month of Ramazan and the holy festival of Eid in a pleasant way.

The number of cases of water and food-borne infections particularly viral hepatitis (A&E) and gastroenteritis is already on the rise and in case of little carelessness; the population in town may face an outbreak of seasonal infections.

It is observed that a good number of visitors while shopping in markets after ‘Iftar’ and late in the nights near to Eid-ul-Fitr are habitual of having refreshments at vendors.

Almost all major markets of the town and even those set up in smaller vicinities (Mohallas) operate till late in the nights during the last week of holy month of Ramazan.

These markets remain flooded with visitors and a number of vendors operate in the markets in unhygienic conditions.

Health experts say that there should be strict check on quality of foodstuff being sold in markets particularly at a time when Eid is near but unfortunately, none of the concerned authorities take the matter seriously.