This refers to Dua Khan’s letter (‘Cheating culture’, June 10, 2017) regarding widespread practice of cheating in the recent SSC and HSSC exams in Karachi. Cheating remains rampant in all spheres of our society, including education sector. Our teachers give priority to getting good grades rather than building a student’s character. Good teachers must shape the personality of their students and must be readily available to support them in building a strong character, The disintegration of a country does not require the use of atomic bombs, missiles or weapons of mass destruction. Instead, the deterioration of education standards can have the same effect. There is an urgent need for the government to improve the quality of education provided at our educational institutions and curb the menace of cheating in examinations.

The government should bring about a change in the philosophy of education and pedagogical approaches with the help of educationists. They must encourage students to play a proactive role in acquiring knowledge. In order to minimise opportunities for cheating in exams, CCTV cameras must be installed in examination halls.

Group Captain (r) Saeed Nawaz khan

Rawalpindi