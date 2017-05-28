Prices shoot up unchecked as Ramazan arrives

Profiteers dominate markets in big cities

KARACHI/LAHORE: With the arrival of Ramazan, prices of food items, especially fruits and vegetables, have soared to unprecedented levels, irking citizens greatly.

Authorities seem unable to rein in profiteers from exploiting citizens in the fasting month. Lemon, which is considered an essential ingredient of soft drinks in Ramazan, has gone virtually extinct in Lahore. Retailers are selling it at Rs400 per kilogram.

The price of spinach among vegetables has also been hiked, whereas apple and bananas are being sold at Rs380 and 280 respectively. Same is the case in the rest of the cities across the country, with profiteers putting up their desired rates of everything.

In Karachi, prices of all food items, relating to Sehr and Iftar in any way, have been hiked. In Quetta and Peshawar, fruits, vegetables, chicken and other items' prices were raised beyond the purchasing power of a common man, days ahead of Ramazan. The hike in prices has greatly irked the masses, who have been criticising authorities for failing to put an end to profiteers' monopoly.

In Mansehra, the prices of fruit and vegetables increased by more than 40 percent with the advent of Ramazan on Saturday. The shopkeepers of fruit and vegetables have been storing extra-quantity of fruit and vegetables at their shops to meet the demand during the holy month as prices of almost all the products increased in the retail markets. “I am astonished to visit fruit and vegetable shops today as tomato, which was being sold at Rs40 per kg on Friday, is being sold at Rs60 per kg today and same is the case with other kitchen items,” said Naeem, a buyer.

The market also witnessed Rs10 per kg hike in the price of Sindhri mango, being sold Rs170 per kg.

The price of China apple also increased from Rs270 to Rs280 per kg. The price of apples from the Netherlands also increased by Rs20 per kg and now being sold at Rs340 per kg. “I have been expecting more increase in prices of fruit and vegetables on first day of fasting; the district administration should ensure stability in prices of these products,” stated another shopper, Jibran. He said traders should pass on relief to buyers on fruit and vegetables, which are the main items of Iftar. “I would ask the district administration to take notice of hike in prices of fruit and vegetables and take to justice those responsible for the price hike in the wholesale markets,” he added.