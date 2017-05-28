Departments that get meagre funds

ISLAMABAD: Some departments have been allocated meagre funds in the new federal budget, showing their less importance for the government although they deserved more money, according to the budget documents.

The Climate Change Division has been earmarked just Rs815 million. Of this allocation, an amount of Rs764 million will be spent on the ongoing schemes whereas Rs51 million will be utilized for the new schemes. Construction of the boundary wall of zoo-cum-botanical garden in Islamabad and green Pakistan Programme -- strengthening zoological survey of Pakistan, undertaking immediate inventory of endangered wildlife species and habitats across Pakistan -- were identified as the new schemes. Amounts of Rs15 million and Rs36 million will be utilized by them respectively.

An allocation of Rs764 million was made for the ongoing schemes, which include establishment of geomatic centre for climate change and sustainable development; green Pakistan programme -- revival of forestry resources in Pakistan; green Pakistan Programme -- wildlife resources in Pakistan; and sustainable land management programme to combat desertification in Pakistan.

The Narcotics Control Division is another department that has been allotted negligible funds, Rs220 million, in the new fiscal year. An amount of Rs76.662 million has been set aside for the ongoing schemes while Rs143 earmarked for the ongoing schemes.

The three new schemes include acquisition of land and construction of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) police station in Pasni and in Sust; and construction of single men barrack at Korangi Town Karachi. They have been allocated Rs59 million; Rs55 million; and Rs28.34 million respectively.

The three ongoing schemes include Bajaur Area Development Project; Khyber Area Development; and Mohmand Area Development Project. These have been allotted Rs14.261 million; Rs47.401 million; and Rs15 million respectively.

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is yet another organization that has been provided minor funds, Rs3.5 billion, in the new federal budget. There is only one ongoing scheme, Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS), Lahore that has been allotted Rs3.279 billion. Similarly, there is only one new development scheme – feasibility and system definition (FSDS) study of Pakistan multi-mission satellite (Pak-Sat-MM1) (Lahore and Karachi), which has been earmarked Rs220.012 million.

In other countries, such organizations are given hefty funds for development of space and upper atmosphere research.

Under the States and Frontier Regions Division (Safron), an amount of Rs50 million has been kept for establishment of Nawaz Sharif Model Town in Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency. Similarly, a sum of Rs600 million has been earmarked for widening and improvement of Ghalanai, Mohamnd Gatt Road.

Safron has been allotted Rs2.69 billion -- Rs2.625 billion for four ongoing schemes and Rs650 million for new schemes. The current schemes include block allocation Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata); Chao Tangi Small Dam, South Waziristan Agency; and Zyara to Dabori Road, Aurakzai Agency.