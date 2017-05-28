Workshop on nutrition held

HARIPUR: The Rural Services Provider (RSP), in collaboration with International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM) and Intercooperation, organised a consultative workshop on nutrition sensitivity at a hotel here on Saturday.

Hamid Iqbal, assistant commissioner Haripur, Dr Arjumand Nizami, country director RSP, Shazia Hina, and Asif Ali Jah, member district council, along with other notables attended the event.

Speaking to the participants, Asif Ali Jah said that the provincial government had declared a nutrition emergency as the situation has worsened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that according to the statistics, 48 percent children did not get enough nutrients to develop basic muscles of the body and 24 percent of them were underweight.

Explaining further, the participants were told that 49 percent of the children are anaemic and 68 percent have deficiencies of Vitamin A.