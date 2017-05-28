Loadshedding is one of the major problems in Pakistan. It has taken a toll on the lives of people. The country’s industrial sector has also been affected badly. Besides the hot summer, unscheduled loadshedding has doubled the troubles of people. However, the government and the authorities remain apathetic to people’s sufferings. Although the authorities claim to have tackled the country’s energy crisis, long hours of power outages display a completely opposite picture.

In upcoming days, temperature is also likely to remain high. Given that the holy month of Ramazan has started, this persistent problem would create mayhem. Hot temperature and power outages can pose serious problems if not tackled on an urgent basis. The government and the concerned authorities, therefore, must take instant measures to control loadshedding and ensure the availability of electricity during the holy month.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad