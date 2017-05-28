Cotton classification urged

KARACHI: Cotton Research Institute (CRI) has advocated implementation of cotton classification and grading system throughout the country, a statement said on Saturday.

Since textile constitutes a major part of the country’s exports, cotton remains the most important commodity. Cotton is classified according to variety, grade and type, it added.

“Classification and grading of cotton throughout the country would go a long way in the sector development and the country’s economic growth,” said Dr Mohammad Waris, director of Cotton Research Institute, at a seminar organised by the Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI).

PCSI regional in-charge Shafqat Hussain said that cotton classification has improved the quality of the commodity, which not only increased the production in the country, but also yielded better returns for the growers.