MANSEHRA: At least 19 people, including women and children, sustained injures when a passenger van plunged into a deep ravine in HariMerra area of the district on Sunday. The van, carrying passengers, was on its way to Mansehra from GalliBadralwhen it plunged into a ravine in Tanawalarea apparently due to break failure. Local people rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in Mansehra.

