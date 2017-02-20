Gains from CPEC

Pakistan and China have planned to enter a new phase of CPEC where nine industrial zones will be set up in Pakistan. These zones will lead to greater economic development in the country. Two of these industrial zones will be set up by the federal government in Islamabad and Karachi, and others will be established in Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fata and Azad Kashmir.

This is an opportunity for the people of all the provinces in the country to educate themselves in the field of technical knowledge and work together for the progress of the entire nation.

Nadia Nazeer

Turbat

