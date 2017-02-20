PESHAWAR: A few activists of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have been named in the new board of directors of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) announced by federal ministry of water and power.

The previous board of directors had completed its tenure last November but it was asked to continue working. Malik Asad, also from the PML-N and former District Nazim Kohat, was chairman of the previous board of directors of Pesco.

The new board of directors, which was inducted on February 17, includes PML-N’s Nawabzada Arsala Khan Hoti from Mardan and Nasir Khan Musazai from Peshawar. The latter was also member of the previous board of directors but was later expelled.

Other new members of Pesco’s board of directors include Tahir Binyamin, son of politician Nawabzada Binyamin Khan from Dera Ismail Khan, Sardar Tariq of Kot Najibullah who is ex-member Wapda and also ex-member of the board of directors of Pesco, Haripur’s Ahmad Dildar, and Zulfiqar hailing from Islamabad. Naeem Khan, secretary energy, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will represent the provincial government in the board of directors. The chief executive officer of Pesco and additional secretary ministry of water and power and additional secretary ministry of finance would also be members of the board of directors.

