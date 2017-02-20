Security forces continue to hit militant camps in Afghanistan

LANDIKOTAL: The Pak-Afghan border at various locations remained closed Sunday on the third consecutive day while the security forces targetted the hideouts of the militants along the border inside Afghanistan, official sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that heavy artillery and mortars were used to fire from the Shalman army base that hit several training camps and hideouts of the militants in Afghanistan.The sources maintained that several fighters of the outlawed militant group, Jamaatul Ahrar, were killed while dozens others sustained injuries in the shelling.

An official on the condition of anonymity told this scribe that several hideouts and training camps were hit with heavy gunfire and mortar shells.He said more than 10 fighters were killed in a clash with Taliban in the hills close to the border the other night.

Assistant Political Agent for Landikotal Niaz Muhammad told The News that Khyber Agency’s political administration had asked the residents of Shalman Khula, Samsay and Kam Killay along the Pak-Afghan border to vacate their houses immediately.

He said a survey was being conducted to collect details about the displaced persons so that they could be provided relief goods. Political Tehsildar Shamsul Islam, who is leading the survey, told reporters that the displaced people would start receiving relief goods after the completion of the survey.

“We held a jirga with the elders in Shalman to take them into confidence and win their support against our common enemies,” said Shamsul Islam.He said the jirga was informed about the action taken by the security forces against the militants.

The official said the residents in Shalman had assured the security forces of full support. The Landikotal bazaar was open on Sunday while the market in the border town of Torkham was closed on the third day as the security forces had imposed curfew there.

Most of the shops in Landikotal and Jamrud remained closed as the numbers of buyers coming from Afghanistan had declined due to the closure of the border. Dozens of vehicles loaded with fresh vegetables and fruits were seen parked in Karkhano Market in Peshawar, Jamrud and Landikotal waiting for the border to reopen.

